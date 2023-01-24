This past June, Gov. Gavin Newsom launched an $11 million dollar campaign to promote gun violence restraining orders here in California, also known as red flag laws. Research shows that red flag laws may be effective in preventing mass shootings, suicides and deadly domestic violence.

Dr. Amy Barnhorst, a professor at UC Davis School of Medicine and Associate Director at the California Violence Prevention Center at UC Davis, joined us live to discuss these red flag laws.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 24, 2023.