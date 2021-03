Women of all ages are suffering from an epidemic of fatigue and burnout. Double Board Certified Medical Doctor and nutrition expert Dr. Amy Shah joined us live with tips from her new book I’m So Tired – A Proven Plan to Beat Burnout, Boost Your Energy and Reclaim Your Life. For more info, you can visit amymdwellness.com. The book is also available on Amazon.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 8, 2021.