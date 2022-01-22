Dr. Anna Guanche on customizing your acne approach

Celebrity dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon Dr. Anna Guanche discusses the five types of acne and their treatments, and why it’s important to know the difference.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Jan. 22, 2022.
by: Ashley ReganPosted: / Updated:
Celebrity dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon Dr. Anna Guanche discusses the five types of acne and their treatments, and why it’s important to know the difference.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Jan. 22, 2022.