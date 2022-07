Dr. Anne Rimoin, professor at UCLA’s Department of Epidemiology and the director of UCLA’s Center of Global and Immigrant Health, joined us live with a COVID update and discussed the possible return of indoor masking.

In addition, Dr. Rimoin shared details on monkeypox, following the World Health Organization’s global healthy emergency declaration.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 26, 2022.