Gayle Anderson reports as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue, museum across the country are working on creative ways to supplement online learning for students, parents and teachers as well as keeping museum funding intact; The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is among educational facilities changing with the times.

The aquarium’s indoor areas are temporarily closed, however the Aquarium of the Pacific is open with outdoor exhibits only in accordance with state health orders. Those exhibits include the Harbor Terrace (featuring the Moon Jelly Touch Lab and archerfish and mudskipper exhibits), Shark Lagoon (including touch pools), Lorikeet Forest, the Our Water Future exhibit, Southern California Steelhead Story, Molina Animal Care Center, June Keyes Penguin Habitat, the Ray Touch Pool (open for touch), and the Seals and Sea Lions Habitat. The outdoor gift store and some food service are open.