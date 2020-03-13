Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Coronavirus
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
Election Results 🗳
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Top Stories
Europe now epicenter of world’s coronavirus pandemic, WHO chief says
Top Stories
Trump likely to make emergency declaration over coronavirus on Friday
Disneyland to donate excess food to O.C. food bank during closure
Boston Marathon postponed amid coronavirus concerns
Trump administration blocks states from using Medicaid to help respond to coronavirus crisis
Video
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Support for families as students stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic with Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Lori Baudino
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Anne Rimoin with an update on the coronavirus pandemic and launch of COVID-19 research study in Los Angeles
Video
‘I’m taking it one day at a time,’ Santa Clarita resident says after testing positive for COVID-19
Video
Dr. Anne Rimoin answers viewers questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic
Video
Reloading Life Foundation hosting gala to raise funds for the Australian wildfires devastation
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
What’s cooking at M. Georgina? | California Cooking
Audio
Top Stories
Painting the picture with Carolina Miranda | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Inside the opioid addiction crisis with ‘American Fix’ author Ryan Hampton | Keepin’ It Friel
Audio
Comedian Jo Koy gets emotional while revealing he self-financed his comedy special after Netflix originally turned him down | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Eating across Los Angeles with L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Live: LAUSD officials hold news conference after announcing decision to close schools for 2 weeks
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Knott’s Berry Farm announces temporary closure starting Saturday due to COVID-19
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News
Dr. Anne Rimoin with an update on the coronavirus pandemic and launch of COVID-19 research study in Los Angeles
Morning News
by:
Pablo Chacon Jr.
Posted:
Mar 13, 2020 / 09:12 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 13, 2020 / 08:32 AM PDT
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more
interviews on YouTube
.
Most Popular
Coronavirus prompts LAUSD, nation’s 2nd-largest school district, to shutter campuses starting Monday
Video
Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain announce temporary closure due to COVID-19
Trump administration blocks states from using Medicaid to help respond to coronavirus crisis
Video
Coronavirus
Trump likely to make emergency declaration over coronavirus on Friday
Gov. Newsom issues executive order allowing CA to take over hotels for coronavirus patients
Woman in L.A. County who died after being treated for coronavirus visited home in Walnut
Video
Latest News
Europe now epicenter of world’s coronavirus pandemic, WHO chief says
Trump likely to make emergency declaration over coronavirus on Friday
Disneyland to donate excess food to O.C. food bank during closure
Boston Marathon postponed amid coronavirus concerns
Trump administration blocks states from using Medicaid to help respond to coronavirus crisis
Video
Coronavirus prompts LAUSD, nation’s 2nd-largest school district, to shutter campuses starting Monday
Video
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA