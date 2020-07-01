Dr. Ashaunta Anderson with help for parents to navigate race conversations with their children

Racism is a public health crisis, which makes it essential for parents to have conversations about race and racism with their children. CHLA Pediatrician Dr. Ashaunta Anderson joined us live to help parents navigate those conversations at every age group. In addition to being a pediatrician at CHLA, Dr. Anderson is also a Fellow with the American Academy of Pediatrics who has served as a member of its Task Force on Addressing Bias and Discrimination. For more information on Dr. Ashaunta Anderson and CHLA, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @ChildrensLA
