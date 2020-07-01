Dr. Ashaunta Anderson with help for parents to navigate race conversations with their children

Former NFL player, UCLA’s all-time leading rusher and Manager of Community Affairs and Engagement for the LA Rams Johnathan Franklin joined us live to tell us all about the upcoming Los Angeles Rams free virtual youth camp. The Los Angeles Rams are introducing free virtual football camps for youth (grades 1-8) from July 6-10. All registered participants will have access to instructional videos that teach proper football techniques and walk-through recommended drills by position group. Camp days also will feature pre-recorded opening remarks from current players, The deadline to register is July 3. To register, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2020.