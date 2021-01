Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood with information about the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, different this year. The usual parades and community events are canceled due to the pandemic, however, there are many virtual events and opportunities. Gayle’s focus is on the unprecedented food crisis and cash shortage caused by the pandemic and other events. Despite the challenges, there are many “MLK DAY OF SERVICE” volunteer activities and resources. Among them:

*Project Angel Food’s “Dialing for the Dream” Day of Service: Dr. Michael Everest of The Everest Foundation has established Project Angel Food’s Telephone Angel Program. This is a “buddy” program where volunteers connect with clients who make check-in calls a few times a week to help clients combat isolation due to COVID-19. The organization’s funding will make it possible to expand the program which has been in a pilot stage. 90% of the clients who were part of the pilot say their moods were uplifted because of the calls and they felt more hopeful. To volunteer, visit their website.