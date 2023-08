Neurosurgeon and scientist Dr. Rahul Jandial, M.D., PhD, discusses the potential health benefits of the weight loss drug Wegovy and a new chemotherapy pill for cancer that is being developed right here in Los Angeles.

For more on this topic you can visit CityOfHope.org and follow Dr. Jandial on social media @Dr.Jandial.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 11, 2023.