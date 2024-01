Neurosurgeon and scientist Dr. Rahul Jandial joined KTLA 5 Morning News where he discussed the unexpected, unusual, and potentially concerning effects of weight loss drugs.

For more on this topic, you can visit CityOfHope.org and follow Dr. Jandial on social media @Dr.Jandial.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 4, 2023.