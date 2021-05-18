Dr. Jandial: Falls and injuries continue to be the #1 cause of death for senior citizens

Neurosurgeon and scientist Dr. Rahul Jandial joined the KTLA 5 Morning News to discuss how falls and injuries continue to be the #1 cause of death for people 65 and older.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 18, 2021.

