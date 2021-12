Earlier this week, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial symptoms. Dr. Jandial joined us live with the details on this new study and how it could become a pandemic game changer.

For more information on Dr. Jandial, follow him on Facebook or Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 16, 2021.