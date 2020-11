AstraZeneca has joined Pfizer and Moderna in taking giant steps towards delivering COVID-19 vaccines that are 90% effective. Neurosurgeon and scientist Dr. Jandial joined us live to discuss the race to rollout vaccinations for all Americans. Dr. Jandial warns us how this rollout is a marathon and not a sprint.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 24, 2020.