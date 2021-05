Therapist Dr. Laura Berman is gathering resources for parents in her campaign to prevent further teen drug deaths following the passing of 16-year-old son, Sammy. She discusses her new PSA and why social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat are “failing our kids.” For more resources from Dr. Berman, visit ParentsforSaferChildren.org.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 23, 2021.