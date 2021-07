A licensed Northern California doctor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards and selling "immunization pellets" that she claimed would protect from the virus, officials announced.

Homeopathic doctor Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa allegedly told patients that taking pellets with small amounts of COVID-19 would result in full "lifelong immunity" from the virus, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.