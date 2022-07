Dr. Nicole Stelter, Director of Behavioral Health at Blue Shield of California, joined us live to share details on the new 988 suicide and crisis hotline and its significance.

For more information on the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, visit 988lifeline.org.

And if you are experiencing mental distress, call or text 9-8-8.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on July 16, 2022.