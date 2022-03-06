Dr. Rami Hashish on how to prepare for optimal performance in the Los Angeles Marathon

Body performance and injury prevention expert Dr. Rami Hashish discusses how to prepare for a marathon whether you’re an experienced runner or newly inspired to hit the pavement.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 6, 2022.
by: Ashley ReganPosted: / Updated:
Body performance and injury prevention expert Dr. Rami Hashish discusses how to prepare for a marathon whether you’re an experienced runner or newly inspired to hit the pavement.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 6, 2022.