Dr. Rebecca Robbins joined us live to share great habits to implement to get your best sleep pegged to Sleep Awareness Week 2022.

With daylight savings time on March 13, it is more important than ever to practice strong sleeping habits.

Research shows that when we lose an hour of sleep due to moving the clocks forward, there are significantly more heart attacks and motor vehicle accidents in the week following the time change.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 15, 2022.