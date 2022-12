Singer Celine Dion announced Thursday she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. The condition can cause muscle stiffness and spasms and has led Dion to delay and cancel tour dates. Neuroradiologist Dr. Suzie Bash explains the cause, diagnosis and potential treatment of stiff-person syndrome.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 10, 2022.