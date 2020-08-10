Dr. Tanya Altmann answers top questions about returning to school amid the pandemic

Pediatrician and bestselling Author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live to answer the top questions she’s getting asked by parents about the return to school amid the pandemic and how to keep your kids safe and healthy. For more info on Dr. Tanya, you can visit her website or follow her on social media @DrTanyaAltmann. For more info on Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center, click here.
