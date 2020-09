Gayle Anderson was live in East Los Angeles, where renown East Los Angeles painter and muralist George Yepes is working with his team of artists to restore the mural he painted as a young artist on the exterior of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in 1993.

For 27 years the “El Tepeyac de Los Angeles” mural at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church stood as a beacon of hope and faith for the City Terrace/East Los Angeles community. It has been acknowledged worldwide as an iconic archetype mural of Chicano Art from Los Angeles. For 27 years, since 1993, the mural has stood untouched as a symbol of endearment by the community, until in early April 2020 a 12 foot X 12 foot section of the mural was destroyed by in a bus accident.