Drag queen superstars Alaska and Jackie Beat joined KTLA to preview the star-studded live telethon Drag Isn’t Dangerous and share the latest on projects like season two of ‘Dr. Jackie’ and the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant on Out TV. The Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon streams live on Sunday, May 7 at moment.co/dangerous.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 29, 2023.