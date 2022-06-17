Drake went zero to 100 real quick with a new album drop and video overnight.

The Toronto rapper released his seventh studio album titled, “Honestly, Nevermind” at midnight. He also released a corresponding music video for the song “Falling Back.”

The video starts off with a pep-talk from the NBA’s Tristan Thompson before Drake marries 23 Instagram models. Drake’s own mom, Sandi Graham, makes a cameo in the video. She looks on lovingly, happy that her son is “settling down.”

Early Thursday evening, Drizzy announced on Instagram that he’d be dropping the album in just hours. “Get your spritzers ready,” commented DJ Khaled. “Summer has officially started,” said professional Canadian soccer player Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

“Honestly, Nevermind” follows the hitmaker’s polarizing 2021 album “Certified Loverboy,” which was Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.