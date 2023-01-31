15-year-old Olivia Mora has been battling cancer since she was two, but that never stopped her from dreaming of having her own clothing line.

Thanks to Charlie Rocket, the founder of The Dream Machine, and radio personality Big Boy, Olivia’s dreams have become a reality.

Olivia along with her mom, Collina Mora, and Charlie joined us live to discuss Dreami by Livi and how it came to fruition.

To shop the collection visit dreamibylivi.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 31, 2023.