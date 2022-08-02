Gayle Anderson explores the new exhibition Dress Codes, which takes a look at what we wear, how we wear it and why.

The exhibition of more than 150 objects is organized around six western styles: blue jeans, the plaid shirt, fringed jackets, the aloha shirt, the China Poblana dress and the cowboy boot.

Dress Codes

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

323-667-2000

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 2, 2022.