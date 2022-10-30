California coffee shops and cafes are turning to a new alt milk due to drought: pistachio milk. Pistachio milk requires 75% less water to produce than almond milk.

That’s part of the reason Táche (as in “pisTACHio”) milk is now featured at iconic Los Angeles café Intelligentsia.

Kasra Saidi of Táche and Jessie Fridlund of Intelligentsia offer a taste of the milk trend and Intelligentsia’s specialty beverage, the Pistachio Rose Latte.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Oct. 30, 2022.