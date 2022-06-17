What can he say except “you’re welcome?”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised his cousin, WWE superstar, Sarona Snuka with a new home. Snuka’s in-ring name is Tamina Snuka. She is the daughter of late-wrestling great Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka.

Johnson posted the reveal on Instagram.

The video showed Johnson walking in with Snuka, with his hand covering her eyes. “We love you so much, cuz. We’re so proud of you,” said Johnson. “Welcome to your new home!” Snuka was speechless and covered her mouth with her hands and cried tears of joy.

“This one felt good,” Johnson wrote in his caption. “I’ve known my cousin Sarona since we were little kids growing up together. Man this girl’s gone thru some tough times, but regardless of what life’s thrown her way – she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations — her daughters, Milaneta & Maleata.”

Johnson also acknowledged Snuka’s sacrifice to her craft- professional wrestling. He recognized how tough the business is for women.

“Sarona (like many amazing women in pro wrestling) made her mind up long ago that she was gonna walk the walk and earn her respect in pro wrestling and make sure that the hard times she’s experienced were always her REASON to WORK HARDER and never let it become the EXCUSE to GIVE UP,” his caption read.

Johnson’s own daughter, Simone, is continuing the family legacy of entering the squared circle. She recently garnered headlines when she changed her wrestling name, dropping any ties to Johnson’s in-ring persona, The Rock.

Johnson’s heartwarming surprise for his cousin came weeks after the “Young Rock” star surprised his mom with a new home.