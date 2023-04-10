Gayle Anderson previewed the 2023 Native Plant Garden Tour of the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants.

The 20th-anniversary event will happen on Saturday, April 15th, and Sunday, April 16th. The Saturday experience features Westside Gardens and the Sunday experience features Eastside Gardens.

Details are on the NativePlantGardenTour.org website. (Please note. Garden events officials report although Guidebook Tickets are sold out, they are releasing a limited number of admission stickers with digital maps. They say they will be available for in-person purchase at the Theodore Payne Foundation Nursery in Sun Valley while supplies last. The nursery is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

By the way, the 2023 Native Plant Garden Tour is a reminder that April is Earth Monday and Earth Day is Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. The theme this year is “Invest in our planet.” Although it is not a federal holiday, however, it is observed throughout the states and the globe.

There are several Earth Day 2023 events happening in California. You can find them at the following websites:

*Earth Day Events: Eventbrite.com

*California Earth Day Events List: SeeCalifornia.com

*6 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day in California: VisitCalifornia.com

*40+ Earth Day Celebrations in Los Angeles: MomsLa.com

*Earth Day 2023 – CalRecycle Home Page – CA.gov: CalRecycle.ca.gov

*Earth Day LA: LaCitySan.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on April. 10, 2023.