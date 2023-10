Megan Telles was live from Garfield High School and then bounced over to Roosevelt High School as they two are about to go toe to at the annual East L.A. Classic.

The rival football game between Garfield and Roosevelt will take place at East Los Angeles College beginning at 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 27.

There are tickets still available starting at $20 and children under the age of 5 are free.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 27, 2023.