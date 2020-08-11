Easy back-to-school recipes with Chef Jamie Gwen

Chef Jamie Gwen joined us live with easy back-to-school recipes. For more information on Chef Jamie Gwen you can visit her website or follow her on social media @ChefJamieGwen.

ANIMAL TOAST

Ingredients:

Wheat bread

Nutella

Cream cheese

Nut butter

Sliced bananas

Sliced strawberries

Blueberries

Toast the bread slices and spread a thin layer of your nut butter of choice or cream cheese on each piece of toast. Use the fruit to create animal faces on the toast.

MINI CHICKEN PARM HOAGIES

Empower your teens to use the toaster oven to cook the chicken and toast these simply delicious sliders.

Ingredients:

4 frozen breaded chicken strips

Mini hoagie rolls or dinner rolls

2 slices mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup marinara sauce

Grated Parmesan cheese

Cook the chicken strips according to the package directions.

Place a cooked chicken strip in each roll and top with a half of a slice of mozzarella cheese. Spoon marinara sauce on top and sprinkle with Parmesan. Use your toaster oven or broiler to melt the cheese until it’s gooey.

Makes 4 Mini Hoagies

REFRIGERATOR FRIED RICE

Clean out the fridge and have the kids add everything they love to this quick stir-fry. So good!

Ingredients:

Olive oil

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup cooked diced pork or chicken or cubed tofu

1 cup diced vegetables (carrot, celery, peppers, onions, mushrooms)

2 cups cooked rice, cold

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

Green Onions

Sesame oil

Optional: chopped garlic, chopped fresh ginger

Heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the beaten eggs and scramble them until just cooked through. Scrape them into a bowl and set aside.

To the same pan, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the diced veggies and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Add your protein of choice (add the garlic or ginger here, if using) and cook for 1 minute more. Transfer the veggies/meat to the bowl with the eggs.

To the same pan, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add the rice. Coat the rice with the oil, then spread the rice into a thin layer across the bottom of the pan. Cook over medium heat until the rice is toasted and beginning to brown. Add the veggies/meat/eggs back to the pan and stir well to combine. Add the soy sauce and vinegar and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Transfer the fried rice to a bowl and garnish with green onions and a drizzle of sesame oil.

EDIBLE CHOCOLATE PLAYDOUGH

Totally edible chocolate-scented playdough; so much fun!

Ingredients:

2 cups store bought vanilla frosting

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/4 cup powdered sugar

Combine the ingredients and mix well. If it’s too sticky, add more powdered sugar. If it’s on the crumbly side, you can add a small amount of water (1/2 teaspoon at a time) to moisten. Form the mixture into a ball and play!