Eating disorder therapist and author Molly Carmel on her new book ‘Breaking Up with Sugar’

Eating disorder therapist Molly Carmel joined us to talk about her book “Breaking Up with Sugar: A Plan to Divorce the Diets, Drop the Pounds, and Live Your Best Life.” The book explains the science behind the most addictive legal substance on the market – sugar- one that creates physical, neurological, and hormonal changes that often make moderation impossible. The book offers a way for readers to break the habit and turn their lives around through a program created by a trained specialist and someone who has been in the weeds of sugar addiction. The book is available on Amazon.

For more info on Molly and the book, you can also visit her website or follow her on Instagram @MollyCarmel

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 17, 2020.