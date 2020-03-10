Ed Mylett talks happiness and ‘The Ed Mylett Show’ podcast

One of the most legendary pizza spots in Brooklyn is coming to L.A. for 2 days only. Lucali’s legendary owner and founder Mark Iacono and h.wood Group’s Tony LaPenna joined us live to tell us all about the pop up. During the two-day only run from 5:00 p.m. to midnight on March 9 and March 10, Iacono will be taking over The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. In signature Lucali fashion, guests will be greeted by a classic 1975 Chevrolet Caprice convertible that’s a tell-tale sign you’ve arrived at the Brooklyn outpost. Once inside, Iacono will be serving three of his signature 18” pies -- margarita, pepperoni and hot pepper and shallot, straight from the oven, in addition to his homemade meatballs. No reservations allowed, first come, first served. For more information on Lucali, you can visit their website. For more information on The Nice Guy, you can visit their website.