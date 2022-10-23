Chef Jamie Gwen shares ideas for a spooky Halloween spread filled with sweet treats and savory snacks good enough to make a mummy’s mouth water.

Chef Jamie’s Halloween Recipes

MUMMY MEATBALLS

Perfect for Halloween, kids and adults alike can get a protein boost before the candy rush!

1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent roll dough or 1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated Crescent Dough Sheets

20 store-bought or homemade meatballs, cooked

Marinara sauce

Unroll the dough (if you’re using crescent roll dough, press the perforations to seal the dough into a square). Using a knife or a pizza cutter, cut 1/4-inch-thick strips of dough. Wrap one piece of dough around each meatball to look like a bandage, stretching the dough slightly to cover the meatballs.

Place the wrapped meatballs in the air fryer basket and air fry at 330ºF for 9 minutes or until the dough is light golden brown and the meatballs are hot. Serve with warm marinara sauce. Makes 20 Mummy Meatballs.

PUMPKIN HUMMUS (a.k.a. HALLOWEEN HUMMUS)

I love this twist on everyone’s favorite protein-packed snack! Full of autumn flavor, this savory dip is perfect all fright night on your dinner buffet and best served with homemade “scary tortilla chips,” pita triangles or veggies. For a sweet twist, make homemade cinnamon-sugar baked tortilla and add a tablespoon of maple syrup to the hummus.

Two 15-ounce cans garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup pure pumpkin puree

1/4 cup tahini

Juice of 1 lemon

1 small garlic clove

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt, pepper and cayenne to taste

Toasted pumpkin seeds, for garnish

Veggies, pita bread and/or crackers, for dipping

Puree all of the ingredients in the food processor until smooth. Season to taste. Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving to meld the flavors. To serve, garnish with pumpkin seeds and serve with veggies, pita and crackers for dipping. Makes three cups.

A “HANDY” CHICKEN POT PIE RECIPE

This deconstructed chicken pot pie is fabulously spooky!

For the Hands: 1 large egg yolk Red Gel Food Coloring 1 package frozen puff pastry A hand-shaped cookie cutter



For the Filling: 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting 5 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 large onion, chopped 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces 4 carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces 12 ounces sliced mushroom 1/3 cup brandy 2 cups chicken broth 1 cup whole milk 4 cups cooked chicken, cubed 1 cup frozen green peas 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, picked from the stems Hot Sauce, to taste Salt & Pepper, to taste 1 egg, beaten



Preheat your oven to 400°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk the egg yolk and two drops red gel food coloring in a small cup until blended; set aside. Roll out one sheet of puff pastry dough on a lightly floured surface. Using the cutter, cut out six hands. Place the hands on the prepared baking sheets. Using a small paintbrush, paint the red egg yolk mixture onto the tips of the fingers to resemble fingernails. Bake the pastry for 15 minutes or until golden.

In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion, potatoes and carrots and season with salt and pepper. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until potatoes and carrots are tender, about 10 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook for two minutes. Add the cognac and cook for 30 seconds. Add the flour, and cook one minute more. Pour in the chicken broth and milk and bring to a simmer. Cook until thick about five minutes. Stir in the chicken, peas, parsley, thyme and hot sauce. Return to a simmer and cook three minutes more. Ladle the mixture into serving bowls and top with a puff pastry hand.

SPOOKY HALLOWEEN CANDY BARK

Scary good!

3 colors Candy Melts, 2 cups each color

Halloween Sprinkles + Candy Decorations

Preheat your oven to 100°F. Place the three candy melt colors, each in a double layer, side by side on a silicone mat-lined baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the oven for five minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and use a butter knife to swirl the colors together, while the candy melts are still warm. Top with Halloween sprinkles, candy eyes, etc. Refrigerate until firm, then break into pieces.

PUMPKIN SPICE CARAMEL CORN PARTY MIX

Pumpkin spiced and full of sweet crunch….Who doesn’t love a party snack mix?

4 cups popped popcorn

2 cups Chex cereal

1 1/2 cups small pretzels or pretzel sticks

1 1/2 cups whole almonds

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons corn syrup

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 300°F. Combine the popcorn, cereal, pretzels, and almonds in a large baking or roasting pan.

Combine the brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until the mixture boils. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook, without stirring, for five minutes more.

Remove the pan from heat. Stir in the pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and vanilla. Pour the hot sugar mixture over the popcorn mixture in the pan and stir to coat. Spread the mixture out on the pan and bake for 15 minutes. Stir the mix and bake five minutes more. Remove the party mix from the oven and spread it evenly on a large piece of buttered foil to cool. Break the party mix into pieces and store tightly covered for up to one week.

CHOCOLATE DIPPED APPLE POPS

Perfect for a less-guilt sweet. Adorn the chocolate dipped apples with chopped up leftover Halloween candy post Halloween!

4 large apples

1 cup dark chocolate chips or chunks

1 cup milk chocolate chips or chunks

1 cup white chocolate chips

3 tablespoon coconut oil

Caramel, for drizzling

Melted white chocolate, for drizzling

Halloween sprinkles or your crushed candy of choice

Place the chocolate chips in three separate bowls and microwave each bowl at 50% power in 30-second increments until melted. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil to each bowl and stir until smooth.

Place the apples upright on a cutting board and cut down into 1/2-inch slices. Using a paring knife, make a small cut onto the bottom of each apple slice. Insert a popsicle stick into each apple slice.

Line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Dip the apple slices into the three melted chocolates and place on the baking sheet. Refrigerate until chocolate sets, about 10 minutes.

Drizzle with caramel and melted white chocolate and top as desired. Return to refrigerator until the white chocolate and caramel set, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately or store in refrigerator.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 23, 2022.