The Head of Operations for Egg N Bird Nick Roberson joined us live to tell us all about this new hot chicken concept from the founders of Yogurtland. Egg N Bird serves craveworthy chicken sandwiches, delicious breakfast sandwiches, tasty bowls and more! Egg N Bird is located at 4469 Slauson Ave with 2 new locations coming this summer in Pico Rivera and Cypress. For more info, you can go to their website or follow them on instagram

