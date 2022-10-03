Tuesday is National Taco Day, and it coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month.

The team at El Torito is honoring both with a range of menu specials and cultural initiatives.

Part of the initiative includes art.

Jose Valasquez, general manager for the El Torito in Cypress, told KTLA 5 Morning News the chain worked with local Hispanic artists to paint murals on the large bull in front of their restaurants.

Diners can help support Hispanic and Latino students by rounding up their bill or donating a dollar while they dine at an El Torito location. Proceeds will go towards the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

The chain is also honoring six Hispanic employees who have been with the restaurant for decades, ranging from 16 years to 45 years.

You can celebrate National Taco Day deals at 27 El Torito locations throughout Southern California.

Get your first taco free on Oct. 4 starting at 3 p.m. in the cantina.

For details on their painted bulls, scholarship participation, and more, head here.