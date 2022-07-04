Sky high gas prices have consumers asking questions about the wisdom of owning an electric vehicle.

Gayle Anderson talks with Brian Moody of Kelley Blue Book via zoom from his Atlanta office about his article, “Busting the Myths and Fears of Buying an Electric Car.”

Here are some of the topics he writes about:

The cost of electric cars

The challenge of finding a place to charge electric cars

The reliability of electric cars

Visit the Kelley Blue Book website to read the complete article.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 4, 2022.