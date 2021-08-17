Elizabeth Tulloch talks about “Superman & Lois” season finale

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Elizabeth Tulloch says production for “Superman & Lois” had to take several breaks season 1 due to Covid-19.

The season finale of “Superman & Lois” airs Tuesday on CW.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 17, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News