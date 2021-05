Ellen Marie Bennett, founder of Hedley & Bennett and author of “Dream First, Details Later,” joined us live to discuss how she went from being a line cook to running a multi-million dollar empire with her aprons.

More information on Hedley & Bennett can be found at hedleyandbennett.com or on Instagram @hedleyandbennett. “Dream First, Details Later” is available at hedleyandbennett.com and Amazon.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 17, 2021.