SOS Survival Products & Emergency Supplies has been a source for safety, knowledge, and preparedness since 1989. In addition to safety items most of us ignore until there is an emergency, now there is a new emergency the company is teaching us about. It’s protecting ourselves from “hurriquakes,” the kind of weather emergency experienced Sunday.

To prepare the public for the next emergency, the next round of training classes are available Saturday, October 7, 2023, and Saturday, October 21, 2023. Classes are free! Details are on sosproducts.com.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on August 21, 2023.