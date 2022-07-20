Wendy Cullen, Executive Director of First Tee Orange County, and youth participate Victoria Ocampo joined us live to talk about First Tee Orange County and their 2022 Charity Golf Classic.

First Tee is a youth sports organization whose mission is to grow the game of golf by transforming the experience that kids and families have with the sport. Since its inception in 1997, the First Tee has reached more than 15 million kids, positively impacting their lives.

For more information on First Tee Orange County and their Annual Charity Golf Classic, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 20, 2022.