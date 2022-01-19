Enjoy a dining experience inside an igloo with Celestina Rooftop

Lexi Farr, the food and beverage director at Celestina Rooftop, joined us with details about their limited time only rooftop dining experience called Celestina Under the Stars.

Celestina Under the Stars is a nighttime igloo experience with a special menu featuring pozole, house-made tamales, Mexican hot chocolate and more. Igloos are available with two seatings nightly, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It’s a minimum of four guests and a maximum of eight.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 19, 2022.