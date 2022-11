Megan Telles was live in Norco with a special preview of Illuminate Silverlakes.

This experience is described as a new family-friendly world of delightful nighttime holiday enchantment featuring live entertainment, dining, holiday shopping and both Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information and tickets visit illuminate.holiday.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 30, 2022.