Entertainment memorabilia Black Friday holiday shopping at Julien’s Auctions

Gayle Anderson was live in Beverly Hills with a preview of Julien’s Auctions blockbuster auction extravaganza presenting over two thousand rare and historic items from Rock and Roll’s biggest and most influential artists, Hollywood legends and sports greatest athletes from the 20th and 21st century –the largest collection ever assembled by the world record breaking Julien’s Auctions.

Rock and Roll relics include Eddie Van Halen ‘s iconic hand striped 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series guitar and custom co-designed electric guitar.

Hollywood highlights include Sean Connery’s Walther PP pistol from the legendary actor’s debut as 007 in the first James Bond film Dr. No.

Sports items include Barack Obama’s 1979 high school basketball jersey, Michael Jordan’s 1984 “Signing Day” official Chicago Bulls rookie NBA jersey and LeBron James’ 2003 Cleveland Cavaliers rookie year NBA jersey; Colin Kaepernick’s official San Francisco 49ers rookie jersey worn in his NFL debut in 2011; the final regular season game basketball of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record-breaking career that was used by him to score the final points of his career April 23, 1989; Kobe Bryant’s 2004-2005 Los Angeles Lakers alternate jersey and a Spalding official game used in 2006-2014 basketball signed “Kobe Bryant/ 24.”

