The Los Angeles school district is launching an ambitious campaign to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-old students before the end of the current school year that will reach 250 campuses, Supt. Austin Beutner announced Monday.

The goal is to reach eligible students before they leave campus for the summer, helping to pave the way for a fall semester in which as many children as possible will have maximum protection from COVID-19. Beutner said he sees the effort as both a major public health measure and a confidence builder that will persuade more families to return to campus.