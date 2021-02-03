Amanda Seyfried reacts to Golden Globe nomination for ‘Mank’

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Video Game News
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
Texas woman facing charges in Capitol riot asks court to OK her vacation to Mexico
Video
2 Californians among 6 charged in scheme to make fake Ohio farms to collect $7.4M in pandemic relief loans
‘Just lay low and cool it’: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid coronavirus spread
San Francisco sues school district to reopen classes
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
‘Just lay low and cool it’: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid coronavirus spread
Top Stories
San Francisco sues school district to reopen classes
Top Stories
California joins with FEMA to open 2 new COVID-19 vaccine centers, 1 at Cal State L.A.
Video
Trader Joe’s raises ‘thank you’ pay bump to $4 an hour after Seattle passes pandemic mandate
Video
U.K. says new study supports delaying 2nd dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine
Video
WHO team visits Wuhan research lab at center of speculation about origins of COVID-19 pandemic
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Galentine’s Day gift ideas with Amazon Live’s on-air style host Katie Sands
Video
Top Stories
TikTok star Nathan Apodaca teams up with Ocean Spray for a new dance challenge
Video
Dr. Jandial: Preview of World Cancer Day
Video
‘The Lord of the Rings’ alum Viggo Mortensen on the new film he wrote, directed and stars in ‘Falling’
Video
‘Borat 2’ star Maria Bakalova reacts to her Golden Globe nomination for best actress
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Contests
News tips
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Amanda Seyfried reacts to Golden Globe nomination for ‘Mank’
Entertainment
by:
Sam Rubin
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 09:30 AM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 09:30 AM PST
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News, Feb. 3, 2021.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
California joins with FEMA to open 2 new COVID-19 vaccine centers, 1 at Cal State L.A.
Video
CDC director: Schools can reopen without teachers being vaccinated against COVID-19
Man suspected of having gun leads police on lengthy chase on 10 Freeway in San Gabriel Valley
Video
64 people arrested, 2 women rescued during anti-human trafficking operation in Riverside County: Sheriff’s Dept.
Southern California pediatricians call for L.A.-area schools to immediately reopen
How to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties
Video
Stimulus checks: Biden tells House to ‘go big’ on COVID-19 aid, won’t budge on $1,400 payments
Latest News
Texas woman facing charges in Capitol riot asks court to OK her vacation to Mexico
Video
2 Californians among 6 charged in scheme to make fake Ohio farms to collect $7.4M in pandemic relief loans
‘Just lay low and cool it’: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid coronavirus spread
San Francisco sues school district to reopen classes
Proud Boys designated as terrorist entity by Canada
Man got into woman’s West Hollywood home through patio and sexually assaulted her: Sheriff’s Dept.
More News