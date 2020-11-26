‘Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special’ premieres tomorrow at 8.p.m. on Comedy Central. And fans can watch the special on the Comedy Central app starting December 13th.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Nov. 26, 2020.
America’s favorite comedian Jeff Dunham on his new Comedy Central stand-up special
