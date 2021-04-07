ARRAY Alliance hosting vaccine pop-up event next week

Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay has a non-profit known as ARRAY Alliance based here in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipino town neighborhood. On April 14 from 8am-5pm, ARRAY is partnering with the Center for Family Health & Education to host a second COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Event for the community. Appointments must be made in advance and can be done through

Registration 8am-12pm: https://www.calvax.org/reg/3991610442

Registration 1pm–5pm: https://www.calvax.org/reg/0713562592

All recipients must meet current LA County eligibility requirements. Also: Lyft is partnering with ARRAY, as part of their vaccine access initiative and will be providing free and discounted rides to/from the event. For more information, follow @arraynow on social for all updates and details.

