‘Batwoman’ star Camrus Johnson on his award-winning animated short ‘Grab My Hand: A Letter to my Dad’

Catch Camrus on ‘Batwoman’ Sunday nights on KTLA. And check out his animated short ‘Grab My Hand: A Letter to my Dad.’ Go to his Twitter @Camrusj and Instagram page @Camrusj for a direct link to the Vimeo page.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Jan. 22, 2021.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction