Carl Reiner, the award-winning creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show, has died of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home, his assistant told Variety Tuesday. He was 98.

He was nominated for 17 Primetime Emmy Awards and won 10 times, including seven awards for his work as writer and creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” He was also inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

