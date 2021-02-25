Celebrating Black excellence with the WACO Theater Center founders & co-artistic directors Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson

KTLA continues to celebrate Black History Month by highlighting local visionaries whose imagination, talent and vision make our world a better place. The founders and co-artistic directors of the WACO Theater Center, Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson, joined us live to discuss the many projects they have been working on within the theater.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 25, 2021.